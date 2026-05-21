Trend News Agency updates rates for access to paid news feed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Trend News Agency — one of the leading news agencies covering events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Iran — has updated the rates for access to its paid news feed.

Now subscribers can get full access to the paid news feed for $1 in the first month and then $10 per month. The agency’s news feed includes breaking news and data on political, economic, and social events in the region, as well as economic indicators across various sectors.

For companies and organizations interested in corporate solutions, Trend News Agency offers a range of specialized products.

Detailed information and subscription options are available at the link:

www.trend.az/pricing