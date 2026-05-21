AAYDA advances 26 major road infrastructure projects in Baku and Absheron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) is implementing 26 major road infrastructure projects in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula as part of efforts to improve the region’s transport network, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event dedicated to Baku’s Master Plan within the framework of WUF13, Fariz Azizov, Advisor on Institutional Development to the Chairman of the Board of AAYDA, said that population growth, urbanization, and economic expansion are placing increasing pressure on the transport infrastructure.

According to him, the Agency is moving beyond the traditional road construction approach and adopting a broader transport strategy.

“We are creating alternative transport corridors, redistributing traffic flows, reducing congestion on major highways, improving safety standards, and developing a more sustainable mobility system,” he said.

Azizov noted that one of the key projects is the 29-kilometer Bilgah–Mahammadi–Mardakan–Shamakhi highway, which will connect the M1 Baku–Guba and M4 Baku–Shamakhi highways. The corridor will allow regional traffic to bypass central Baku.

The project includes six traffic lanes, nine interchanges, 13 overpasses, tunnels, and pedestrian crossings.

“This project will help reduce traffic congestion, accelerate logistics operations, and lower the environmental burden,” he added.

Azizov also said that approximately 50% of construction work has been completed on the new road link between Academician Hasan Aliyev Street and the Koroglu metro station.

“The project will create an alternative east-west transport connection and reduce traffic load on Heydar Aliyev and Ziya Bunyadov avenues,” he said.

He added that several tunnel and pedestrian crossing projects are also being implemented to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.

“The main goal of all these projects is to establish a unified and integrated metropolitan mobility system,” Azizov said.

“Connectivity, territorial balance, safety, and mobility are integral parts of people’s daily quality of life. We believe these projects will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Baku, optimize pressure on the city center, and contribute to building a more sustainable metropolitan future,” he added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban