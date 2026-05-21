Xi’an hosts exhibition under China–Uzbekistan cooperation framework

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21.The national education exhibition “Study in Uzbekistan,” organized within the framework of the third China–Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum, was officially opened today in Xi’an, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

The exhibition brings together 44 leading higher education institutions of Uzbekistan, presenting their academic programs, scientific capacity, areas of international cooperation, and opportunities available for international students.

Within the framework of the event, representatives of universities from both countries are conducting meetings, presentations, business-to-business (B2B) negotiations, and discussions on prospective cooperation initiatives.

The parties are also considering the signing of new memorandums of cooperation and the launch of joint academic programs between universities.

The “Study in Uzbekistan” exhibition serves as an important platform for enhancing the international visibility and potential of Uzbekistan’s higher education system and for presenting the country as one of the key educational hubs in the region.