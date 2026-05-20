Colombian media highlights Azerbaijan’s experience in mine action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Colombian digital media outlet ZonaCero has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan’s large-scale humanitarian demining efforts and the challenges posed by landmine contamination, Trend reports.

The article titled “Azerbaijan and the Challenge of Mines: A Cause Demanding Greater International Solidarity” notes that around 11,667 square kilometers, or 13.4 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, remain contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance as a result of nearly three decades of occupation.

According to the publication, since the end of the 2020 war, 258 mine-related incidents have been recorded in Azerbaijan, leaving 420 victims, including women and children. Overall, more than 3,400 people have reportedly been affected by mines over the past 30 years.

ZonaCero emphasized Azerbaijan’s progress in demining under the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). The article states that more than 260,000 hectares have already been cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war.

The Colombian outlet also drew attention to the impact of mines on the return of internally displaced persons and stressed the importance of greater international solidarity and cooperation in addressing humanitarian mine action challenges.

The publication further noted that Azerbaijan contributes to international humanitarian demining initiatives, including support for Ukraine through technical assistance, equipment donations, and specialized training.

In addition, the article pointed to similarities between Azerbaijan and Colombia in facing the threat of antipersonnel mines, noting that the issue has encouraged bilateral contacts aimed at exploring cooperation in this field.