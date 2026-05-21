NAM official calls for real decision-making power for youth in governance systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The younger generation must transcend basic symbolic representation at negotiations to hold active decision-making authority in executive pipelines, Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization and COP29 Youth Climate Champion, said, Trend reports.

Hasanova made the remark during an event titled "Youth and Civil Society Leadership in Advancing Sustainable and Inclusive Cities" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Young people, not only from the Global South but from across the planet—operate primarily as essential bridge builders. They consistently build structural connections between distinct communities, broader societies, diverse cultures, and other vital aspects of civic life. Consequently, institutional architects must ensure that engagement with youth initiates at the earliest possible phase of development. Once final executive decisions undergo official approval and regulatory policies enter into force, the window for meaningful integration closes," Hasanova pointed out.

She underscored that inviting youth to participate in governance models requires moving past a passive framework where young delegates function merely as silent listeners at the negotiating table. True inclusion demands that institutional planners systematically evaluate youth perspectives, consult with youth networks during design phases, and build future urban frameworks alongside them rather than abstractly for them.

Hasanova concluded by reiterating that during the drafting of large-scale international strategies and the formulation of macro-level municipal policies, the structural integration of the youth community operates as a non-negotiable component of successful governance.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.