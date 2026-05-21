Agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia are of unprecedented importance – Irakli Kobakhidze

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The agreements signed in Azerbaijan are of unprecedented importance for Georgia’s economic development, energy security, and the strengthening of its transit function, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.

“In fact, the results show that our country’s role in the Middle Corridor is constantly growing, just as the role of the Middle Corridor itself is increasing overall. Since 2020, cargo turnover along the Middle Corridor has increased sevenfold. Naturally, we must make maximum use of this opportunity, and we are doing so. In this regard, the agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia are of unprecedented importance. Agreements were signed in various areas, and all of them are related to the development of our transit function. This concerns gas imports and gas transit, under which very beneficial agreements were signed. Most importantly, we obtained appropriate prices and volumes, which are extremely important for our country’s energy security, and we are grateful to the Azerbaijani side. These were not standard negotiations between two governments. It was a dialogue between friends, which allowed us to reach very sound agreements on all issues,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Touching upon gas imports and transit issues, the head of government noted:

“This concerns the import and transit of electricity, as well as the Baku–Tbilisi–Supsa pipeline, whose operation had been suspended over the past three years. The country was losing potential revenues amounting to tens of millions of lari annually. The operation of this pipeline will be restored, and there are favorable conditions for this.”

“The 20-year contract with Azerbaijan on the purchase of natural gas was nearing its expiration. However, as a result of effective negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, the agreement was extended for another 20 years.

As for the railway, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway will become operational by the end of the month. At the same time, passenger railway transportation between Georgia and Azerbaijan has been restored. All these agreements are of fundamental importance for strengthening our country’s economy, ensuring energy security, and reinforcing our transit function. Once again, I would like to thank the Azerbaijani side for its friendly attitude and the agreements reached,” the Prime Minister said.