Smart Waste LLC stresses need for transparent waste management in sustainable dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Achieving true sustainable development remains structurally impossible without establishing transparent waste management systems, localized sorting protocols, scalable recycling infrastructure, and rigorous data reporting mechanisms, Suleyman Aliyev, Director of Smart Waste LLC, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion titled "Developing Azerbaijan’s First National Sustainability Standard: The Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS)" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, solid waste outputs operate as one of the most visible indicators of a society's sustainability footprint, meaning that flawed municipal management patterns directly result in the permanent loss of high-value recyclable materials.

Aliiyev noted that hotels, restaurants, commercial shopping centers, public municipal spaces, and large-scale residential complexes generate immense volumes of waste daily. However, when these diverse material streams undergo premature mixing, the technical feasibility of subsequent sorting and recycling drops significantly. "The upcoming Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS) must serve to transform positive environmental intentions into highly measurable, daily operational workflows," he pointed out.

According to the company director, modern waste management links directly to broader municipal resilience, resource utilization efficiency, public healthcare safeguards, and overarching state climate policies.

Aliyev emphasized that the core structural challenge lies not merely in the high volume of total waste generation, but in the rapid degradation of material value caused by mixing recyclables with organic refuse too early in the disposal chain.

To illustrate this, he cited ongoing corporate operations within the hospitality sector, where the aggregate waste footprint consists largely of organic food waste, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, glassware, cardboard packaging, and aluminum cans. To successfully implement the parameters of the Sustainable Practices Standard, he noted, commercial facilities require distinct color-coded sorting containers, mandatory staff training protocols, rigorous monthly compliance reporting, and verified agreements with licensed collection and recycling enterprises.

"It remains absolutely critical that the entire waste management ecosystem operates strictly on a licensed regulatory basis. We anticipate that following the formal establishment of Azerbaijan's new specialized waste management agency, these operational and oversight issues will secure a comprehensive institutional resolution," Aliyev highlighted.

Concluding his remarks, the corporate director underscored the pressing commercial necessity of reducing single-use plastic consumption, minimizing food production waste, and systematically expanding industrial-scale organic composting practices.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.