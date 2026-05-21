Uzbekistan, U.S.-based Viasat explore co-op in satellite tech and digital infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbekistan and the U.S.-based satellite communications company Viasat held discussions on cooperation in satellite technologies, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications services on the sidelines of the GSMA M360 Eurasia forum, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and Viasat Regional Vice President Hilmi Tekinsoy.

The parties also addressed the expansion of internet access in remote areas, the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, and the development of satellite communications in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the first demonstration in Uzbekistan of Direct-to-Device (D2D) technology was conducted, enabling satellite messages to be transmitted directly to a mobile phone via the Viasat satellite network.

The sides also discussed the implementation of pilot projects in selected regions prior to a potential nationwide rollout. Officials emphasized the importance of carrying out such initiatives in cooperation with national telecom operators and local companies under the coordination of the ministry.

According to the discussions, Viasat expressed readiness to support prospective national satellite solutions for Uzbekistan. Company representatives noted that such initiatives could enhance the country’s space technology capabilities and potentially extend connectivity beyond Uzbekistan’s borders.

Viasat also presented solutions integrated into its global satellite network, designed to ensure the uninterrupted operation of devices and terminals across multiple countries.

The company stated that its technologies comply with high reliability standards and may be deployed in accordance with national security and regulatory requirements.

Following the discussions, the sides expressed interest in further expanding cooperation in satellite communications, digital infrastructure, and innovative telecommunications services.