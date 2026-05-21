WUF13 in Baku hosts key dialogue on housing and post-crisis recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. As part of the fifth day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, a dialogue is being held on the topic “Housing at the Centre of Crisis Recovery and Reconstruction,” Trend reports.

The event will discuss measures to address the crisis in cities affected by conflict, the consequences of climate change and natural disasters, as well as the key role of housing in recovery and reconstruction processes.

In addition, it is reported that the session will emphasize the importance of providing safe and affordable housing in the context of the growing influx of internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups into cities.

The discussion will focus on how governments, local communities, and the private sector can collaborate in the recovery of settlements and neighborhoods, as well as on the importance of protecting housing, land, and property rights.

The event will explore practical approaches to supporting population resilience, safe return or resettlement, and promoting sustainable and inclusive urban regeneration, drawing on experiences of conflict-induced displacement and post-crisis recovery.

Meanwhile, the session is expected to conclude with a call for the creation of a new platform for cooperation that will prioritize the reconstruction of housing and neighborhoods, as well as scalable solutions to the problem of internal displacement, and ensure the active participation of local communities.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated