Azerbaijan reveals volume of its banking operations on Bloomberg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The unsecured segment of the interbank market saw high trading activity, with 1,041 interbank transactions totaling 42.1 billion manat ($24.7 billion) executed on the Bloomberg trading system during the first quarter, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the information, this figure is 3.1 times higher than the result of the previous quarter. In terms of volume, 97% of the concluded transactions were for terms of 1–3 days.

"During the reporting period, money market activity was characterized by high operational activity among market participants. Active demand for short-term financial resources increased the intensity of interbank operations. Transaction volumes expanded in both the unsecured segment and the repo market," the report notes.