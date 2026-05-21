Tajikistan’s climate adaptation requires billions of dollars in funding, EFSD says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 21. The expert assessments indicate that Tajikistan requires an estimated $34 billion in climate financing for the 2025–2030 period, Trend reports via the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).

Analysts warn that climate-related risks could reduce the country’s GDP by 5-6% by mid-century and significantly increase poverty levels. At the same time, effective adaptation measures are expected to strengthen water and energy security and improve agricultural productivity.

Experts note that with appropriate structural reforms integrating climate considerations, Tajikistan could achieve up to 6% green growth by 2050.

International financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and International Monetary Fund, are increasing climate-focused support and aligning financing strategies for developing countries.

The Asian Development Bank has raised its climate financing commitment from $80 billion to $100 billion for 2019–2030 and is supporting the CAREC Climate and Sustainable Development Project Preparation Fund, launched in 2024, aimed at preparing new climate and resilience projects in the region.