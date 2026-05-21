Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 39 families, comprising 165 people, have been resettled to the Shukurbeyli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.