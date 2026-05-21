  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli

Society Materials 21 May 2026 06:53 (UTC +04:00)
Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 39 families, comprising 165 people, have been resettled to the Shukurbeyli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more