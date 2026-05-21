Zakir Ibrahimov meets with His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini (PHOTO)

On May 20, a meeting was held between Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of "AzerGold" CJSC, and His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, who is currently on a visit to our country.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Eswatini. In particular, opportunities for cooperation in the mining industry, the application of best practices in geological exploration and assessment, as well as the implementation of potential joint projects were discussed.

The delegations reviewed cooperation opportunities in mineral resource exploration, mine development, value-added creation along the processing chain, and mineral resource mapping. It was noted at the meeting that expanding ties in the mining sector and strengthening the exchange of experience would be beneficial for both countries.