ABB Bank wins chess championship!

In honor of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the interbank chess championship organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation has concluded.

This year, the championship, held for the 9th time since 2016, saw participation from around 50 representatives from 13 banks. ABB Bank was represented at the competition by Rauf Hacili, Deputy Director of the Financial Monitoring and Compliance Department; Rasul Mensimli, Head of Risk Solutions; Rasul Efendiyev, Senior Programmer of the Physical Channels and Operations Department; and Mehdi Mammadov, Programmer in the Corporate and SME Products Department.

In the team category, ABB Bank once again emerged as the champion, with Yelo Bank and Ziraat Bank taking second and third places, respectively. In the individual category, the first place was awarded to Rauf Hacili, Deputy Director of the Financial Monitoring and Compliance Department of ABB Bank, and second place went to Rasul Mensimli, Head of Risk Solutions at ABB Bank.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services can be obtained at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.