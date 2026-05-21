Uzbekistan expands economic outreach to Syria through high-level business delegation visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbekistan is taking steps to expand its foreign economic presence in Syria, with a delegation of business and industry representatives visiting the Arab country to explore new trade and investment opportunities, Trend reports, citing “UzElTechSanoat” Association.

The delegation included representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, representatives of Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering industry, led by M. Yunusov, Chairman of the “UzElTechSanoat” Association, the Association of Exporters, and major companies from the textile, leather, footwear and automotive sectors.

The visit, aimed to promote Uzbek products in new export markets, expand international trade, and strengthen the global presence of the “Made in Uzbekistan” brand.

As part of the trip, Uzbek officials held talks with representatives of the administration of Aleppo and the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ayubkhon Yunusov also took part in the discussions.

The two sides exchanged views on prospects for industrial cooperation, expansion of trade and economic ties, and the launch of joint projects involving businesses from both countries. Particular emphasis was placed on developing direct contacts between entrepreneurs and creating conditions for long-term partnerships.

Aleppo Chamber of Commerce Chairman Nazem Derawon highlighted the city’s historical role as a major center for textile production and soap manufacturing, noting its potential in ongoing economic recovery efforts.

At the conclusion of the meetings, both sides expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations and elevating cooperation to a new level.