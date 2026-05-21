Zangilan master plan centers on ‘City Within Nature’ Concept — Dunja Kovari

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The main idea behind Zangilan’s Master Plan was to ensure that trees, having grown and matured over the past three decades, remain an integral part of the urban environment, with development carefully integrated into nature, Dunja Kovari, founding partner of the Urban Planning and Planning Agency, made the remarks during a session titled “Rebuilding Urbanism: How It Created an Innovation Laboratory for Urban Transformation in Azerbaijan,” held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

According to Kovari, this is why a large share of Zangilan’s trees is being preserved.

“The city’s planning is based on ‘cool air corridors.’ We continue building on this heritage through a contextual urban regeneration approach,” she said.

Kovari noted that a large part of Karabakh and the East Zangazur region is located in mountainous terrain, an environment in which the Swiss agency feels particularly comfortable operating.

“That is why high-altitude planning became one of the key directions of the reconstruction process,” she said.

She added that Kalbajar was known during the Soviet era for its hot springs, and the current Master Plan builds on that strong and long-standing tradition.

“We introduced a new typology — Alpine typology. What is important, however, is that the Alpine residential model is integrated in balance with nature and the mountains, together creating a unified environment that, in our view, makes Kalbajar unique,” Kovari said.

She also stressed that sustainable mobility solutions are critically important for Baku’s transformation.

“Currently, the main focus is on transforming public spaces from car-centered areas into open spaces designed for people — as you can see here in Baku’s 28 May Square,” she said.

“No matter how often we say it, ultimately we are planning for people. That is why Baku Central Park, as well as the planning and development of green spaces across the city, are just as important for the capital as they are for the territories undergoing reconstruction,” Kovari added.

In the mean time, today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.