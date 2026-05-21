Living environments that ensure social justice define sustainable cities — Bahar Muradova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Today’s dialogue is an important opportunity to reflect on the environments in which children grow, learn, and develop, and to discuss how their safety, well-being, and equal opportunities can be better ensured. Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, made the remarks during the “Children and Youth Roundtable” event held within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Muradova said the discussion is particularly important in terms of promoting the meaningful participation of children and young people in decision-making and implementation processes that directly affect their lives.

In her view, sustainable cities are defined not only by modern infrastructure, but also by living environments that ensure human well-being, social justice, and safety.

“Today, the concept of ‘home’ carries a broader meaning than simply a physical living space. For a child, home means a safe and supportive environment for development, access to education and care services, opportunities for play and social interaction, as well as a sense of belonging,” she said.

“At the same time, home means family — the first social environment where a child feels heard, protected, respected, and valued,” Muradova added.

She noted that, from this perspective, several priorities should remain at the center of attention when planning adequate housing and child-friendly urban environments.

In the mean time, today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.