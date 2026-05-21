WUF13 hosts discussion on financing housing needs in cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A panel discussion titled “Financing Housing Needs in Cities: New Approaches to Social and Affordable Housing” is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Participants are discussing mechanisms for financing social and affordable housing amid a growing global housing crisis.

The panel focuses on mixed financing models, public-private partnerships, the introduction of energy-efficient housing solutions, as well as the improvement of subsidy systems and mortgage financing. Particular attention is given to creating sustainable and long-term investment mechanisms to expand access to affordable housing.

Representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, and the C40 Cities Finance Facility are among the speakers, alongside international experts in urban development and housing policy.

The discussion is expected to result in proposals and recommendations aimed at expanding access to social and affordable housing and attracting investment into sustainable urban development.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated