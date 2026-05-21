UN raises alarm over poor housing conditions facing millions of youth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Millions of young people around the world live in inadequate housing, live in informal settlements, or face the increasing impacts of climate change in their neighborhoods, which must change, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier said at a roundtable event titled "Children and Youth" within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

Paullier noted that every young person deserves a home that provides a sense of safety, dignity, and hope.

"Every city, every community, and every neighbourhood has a responsibility to make this possible. That means investing in affordable housing, ensuring access to essential services, and creating safe, inclusive public spaces where all children and young people can thrive," the official explained.

According to him, homes alone aren't enough.

"A livable city for young people must be healthy, inclusive, and full of opportunities. It must have adequate and affordable housing, clean air and green spaces, where mobility and essential urban services are safe and accessible, and where young people are connected to quality education, decent work opportunities and digital opportunities," he said.

The UN official stressed that young people around the world are already leading the way.

"They are implementing innovative approaches, organizing and rebuilding their communities in bold and creative ways.

What young people need most is real power — real participation in shaping decisions based on institutions and systems.

That's why today I appeal to politicians, city leaders, and institutions: please listen to young people, invest in their solutions and institutionalize their meaningful participation in urban planning and governance processes, not just as beneficiaries, but as partners, because when we shape cities with young people, we are not just building infrastructure. We are building trust, building resilience and building our shared future," he added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.