WUF13 hosts session on capacity of municipal governments to scale own-source revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A high-level international session titled "Beyond External Finance - Can Cities Scale Their Own Revenues While Delivering Housing Solutions" convened within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The specialized networking and policy-alignment event is jointly organized by the National Association of Municipalities of Cape Verde (ANMCV), the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, e-Gov India, and UN-Habitat. The multilateral initiative aims to construct robust institutional networks capable of driving the broader Own-Source Revenue (OSR) reform agenda past marginal, incremental changes toward resilient, systemic overhauls. These structural improvements target reinforcing the long-term fiscal capacity of municipal authorities to consistently supply adequate, accessible housing frameworks on a nationwide scale.

The technical session directs sharp analytical focus toward actionable methodologies enabling municipal governments to transition from basic, small-scale OSR adjustments into large-scale, sustainable revenue multiplication loops. Panelists and public finance experts are evaluating various strategic tools to accelerate this fiscal transition, including the deployment of rapid financial diagnostics, integration of cutting-edge civic technologies, execution of comprehensive regulatory reforms, application of innovative land value capture instruments, and the optimized commercial and civic utilization of existing public property assets.

The international forum is showcasing a series of empirical success stories in localized OSR expansion, while delegates engage in cross-border technical exchanges to evaluate the operational scalability and direct applicability of these financial methodologies within low-income urban jurisdictions.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.