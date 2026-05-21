WUF13 becomes key platform for discussions on housing and affordability — IIED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The World Urban Forum in Baku has become an important platform for discussing housing, its affordability, and sustainable urban development. International Institute for Environment and Development Director of Research and Strategic Influence Lucy Earle made the remarks on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

“This is my first visit to Baku and Azerbaijan. It is great that the government is supporting discussions on housing. This topic is not often raised in public discourse, even though it is very complex, as housing is simultaneously a human right, an asset, and a commodity,” she said.

According to Earle, the forum brought together representatives of the financial sector, banks, civil society organizations, and experts working on housing in crisis contexts.

“It is very important that Azerbaijan is hosting such a discussion. I hope that after the forum there will be greater clarity on how to improve housing affordability and availability in different parts of the world,” she added.

Meantime, today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.