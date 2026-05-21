Uzbekistan, Holland-based RIPE explore deeper co-op on digital infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov held talks with Vahan Hovsepyan to discuss the further advancement of cooperation on internet development in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions focused on expanding the deployment of IPv6 technologies, strengthening network security and internet resilience, enhancing technical expertise, and deepening engagement with the regional and global internet community.

The parties reviewed progress achieved under the memorandum of understanding between Uzbekistan and RIPE NCC, while also positively assessing ongoing cooperation with Uzbektelecom on the broader implementation of IPv6 and related technical initiatives.

During the meeting, officials emphasized that Uzbekistan has emerged as one of Central Asia’s leading countries in IPv6 adoption, reflecting national efforts aimed at modernizing digital infrastructure and preparing networks for the growing demand for advanced digital services.

Both sides also underscored the significance of close cooperation within the framework of the memorandum in supporting technical dialogue, professional capacity building, and collaboration with key stakeholders across the internet sector.

Representatives of RIPE NCC highlighted the strategic importance of IPv6 technologies, cybersecurity measures, internet measurement systems, and international best practices in strengthening the resilience and sustainability of networks supporting government digital services and critical infrastructure.

The organization additionally presented opportunities for Uzbek specialists to participate in professional training programs, technical workshops, and internationally recognized certification initiatives in the field of internet technologies.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation in areas falling within RIPE NCC’s mandate, including internet resilience, wider IPv6 implementation, network security, technical capacity development, and the sustainable advancement of Uzbekistan’s digital ecosystem.

The RIPE NCC (Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre) is an independent, not-for-profit membership organization and Regional Internet Registry (RIR) based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands . It allocates and manages Internet number resources—such as IPv4, IPv6 addresses, and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs)—for over 20,000 members across Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Central Asia. [1, 2, 3]