Azerbaijan demonstrates integrated approach to sustainable dev't — UNESCO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan is demonstrating a comprehensive approach to sustainable urban development, focusing not only on environmental issues but also on inclusivity and the collaborative development of solutions, Benedetto Zacchiroli, the Chair of UNESCO's International Coalition of Inclusive and Sustainable Cities (ICCAR) and the President of the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism (ECCAR), told Trend on the margins of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, sustainable development must go hand in hand with social inclusion.

“It is very interesting to observe what Azerbaijan is doing in this area, especially in the context of sustainable development. However, it is important to remember that sustainability must always be combined with inclusivity and the joint design of solutions,” he noted.

Speaking about the lessons Azerbaijan can learn from European experience in combating urban inequality and segregation, Zacchiroli emphasized the importance of diversity.

“Diversity is a source of wealth and true strength. Our motto in Europe is ‘Unity in Diversity.’ We don’t need to be the same. It is precisely diversity that can become a strength. This is Europe’s secret, and it can become Azerbaijan’s secret,” he said.

He also noted that the international community might find Azerbaijan’s approach to openness and engagement of interest.

“Every country can serve as an example of how to manage processes and remain open to the world. For me, Azerbaijan is an example of a willingness to listen to others and act accordingly. That is our shared secret,” Zacchiroli added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.