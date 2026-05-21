Mass appraisal in Kyrgyzstan covers around 440,000 real estate objects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. In Kyrgyzstan, approximately 440,000 real estate properties have been covered under a mass property valuation project. Deputy Director of Kyrgyzstan’s State Agency for Land Resources under the Cabinet of Ministers, Azzamat Karypov made the announcement during a panel discussion titled “Fair Taxation as a Factor of Sustainable Urban Development,” held within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the project included a mass cadastral valuation of apartments, residential houses, land plots, as well as commercial, industrial, and social facilities.

“As a result of the assessment, 440,000 real estate objects were covered. The largest share consisted of apartments and residential houses,” he said.

Karypov noted that the project also included the valuation of large commercial properties, including shopping and retail centers. He added that modern information systems and heat maps are actively used to analyze real estate and territorial distribution, particularly in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

“Of particular importance is the integration of cadastral data, spatial information, and digital solutions to support urban planning and achieve sustainable development goals,” he said.

He also emphasized that international cooperation and experience sharing at such forums will contribute to the development of modern territorial management systems and sustainable urbanization.

The discussion also highlighted that the future of real estate is linked not only to registries and maps, but also to big data, geospatial analytics, digital territorial modeling, and artificial intelligence.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban