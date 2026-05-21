Caspian Sea with its water resources to determine future dev't of Baku - ADA University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Caspian Sea and its water resources will determine the future development of Baku, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade said at an international roundtable discussion titled "Education and Professional Training" within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

He noted that the main factors that will affect the urban development of Baku and Azerbaijan in general will be environmental changes, technological innovations, and demographic processes.

According to him, one of the main challenges for Baku in the coming years will be environmental issues.

"In particular, the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, the difficulties faced by the ports operating in Baku, and the issues of drinking water supply will have a serious impact on the development of the city. Since Azerbaijan receives a significant part of its water resources from neighboring countries, there is a certain dependence in this area. These factors will also determine the future directions of housing construction and urbanization processes.

For this reason, new research programs are being created at our university on water resources, drinking water security, and the future of the Caspian Sea. These issues will have a significant impact on the development trajectory of our cities," he emphasized.

The vice-rector added that technological changes and innovations are also one of the main driving forces of urban development.

"Currently, Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of renewable energy sources. At the same time, work is being carried out to apply "smart" solutions and modern technologies in urban management, transport, and everyday life," Ismailzade mentioned.

The vice-rector pointed out that ADA University is expanding international cooperation in research on the future of cities.

"The fields of technology, ecology, and demography constitute the main directions of ADA University's research activities on urban planning and development.

Solving the problems faced by modern cities is impossible without international cooperation. Azerbaijan is a relatively small country, and cooperation with neighboring states is important, especially in solving problems related to water resources, the environment, and the Caspian Sea. At the same time, it is necessary to work together with international organizations and raise global awareness on these issues," he noted.

Ismailzade highlighted that the university is also expanding cooperation with international partners in the direction of technological transformation.

"It's important to benefit from the experience of advanced economies in technological matters. Artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and the application of smart technologies will play an important role in shaping the cities of the future," he stressed.

According to the vice-rector, ADA University is developing both local research in these areas and trying to learn from the experience of other countries through international scientific networks and partnerships.

"Our goal is to bring global experience to Azerbaijan and at the same time share the experience of our country on international platforms," ​​Ismailzade concluded.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.