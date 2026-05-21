Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan from May 21 to 22, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

During the visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to participate in the regular meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat.

The visit's agenda also includes a series of high-level meetings between Kasymaliev and the leadership of Turkmenistan. The parties will discuss pressing issues aimed at enhancing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.