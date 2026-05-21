Kazakhstan, Japan advance talks on renewable energy and hydrogen cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. The National Company KAZAKH INVEST held talks on renewable energy and hydrogen solutions with a delegation from the Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Trend reports via the investment agency.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail prospects for bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors, including green technologies, industrial decarbonization, and environmental protection. Asel Suankulova, Director of the Investment Attraction and Marketing Department at KAZAKH INVEST, emphasized the strong potential for partnership between the two countries and invited Japanese companies to actively implement high-technology projects in Kazakhstan.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Japan in December 2025, the two countries signed more than 40 agreements valued at approximately 3 billion euro, covering energy, mining, transport, digitalization, and green technology solutions.

As part of the exchange of investment proposals, the sides presented projects in the areas of bioenergy, wind and solar power generation, and advanced medicine. Japan, through its New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and private sector companies, actively supports regional renewable energy initiatives and innovations in energy storage technologies.

Furthermore, the discussions addressed Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) technical assistance frameworks for infrastructure modernization, as well as long-term cooperation prospects in green hydrogen production.