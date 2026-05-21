Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland set to deepen cooperation in reserve management

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland aim to strengthen technical cooperation in the financial and banking sectors, with a focus on expert exchange in international reserve management and the implementation of advanced regulatory standards, Trend reports via the press service Kyrgyz president.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, in Cholpon-Ata.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the bilateral agenda between the central banks of both countries. President Japarov emphasized that strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and improving the training of financial specialists remain key national priorities, making Switzerland’s experience in monetary regulation particularly valuable.

For his part, Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel, on his first official visit to the country, commended Kyrgyzstan’s macroeconomic performance, noting that its economic growth rates are among the highest in Central Asia.

Schlegel recalled that Swiss experts have been providing advisory support to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan since the 1990s, including during the introduction of the national currency, the som, which remains one of the most stable currencies in the region. Following the meeting, the head of the Swiss regulator confirmed readiness to continue long-term technical assistance and maintain regular dialogue between the financial authorities of both nations.