Kazakhstan, Kenya to boost trade and investment in fintech and digital sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan and Kenya aim to significantly boost trade, economic, and investment partnership, with a particular focus on fintech, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and transport-logistics networks, Trend reports via KAZAKH INVEST.

The strategic shift was outlined during the landmark Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum held in Astana, organized within the framework of the state visit of Kenyan President William Ruto to Kazakhstan.

The event brought together senior government officials, financial experts, and business leaders from both nations representing agribusiness, logistics, and digital technologies.

Opening the forum, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, highlighted that bilateral trade between the two countries grew by 20% by 2025. He emphasized promising opportunities for joint ventures in energy, industry, digitalization, and agriculture, noting that Kazakhstan is steadily scaling up its agricultural output and export potential in grain, oilseeds, and processed goods.

During the panel sessions, key speakers—including Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and John Mwenda, Director General of the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), discussed leveraging fintech platforms to accelerate trade and strengthening ties between the financial ecosystems of Astana and Nairobi.

The forum concluded with the signing of several milestone bilateral agreements aimed at institutionalizing economic ties. These included Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between JSC "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" and KenInvest, and between JSC "QazTrade" and the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA). Additional cooperation pacts were inked between the respective Chambers of Commerce and national diplomatic and public administration academies.