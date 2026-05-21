Croatian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is a special pleasure, on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to you, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, my warm congratulations and to wish progress and prosperity to all the citizens of your country.

Croatia and Azerbaijan are bound by long-standing cooperation and friendship. I am confident that our two friendly states will continue to work on advancing our overall relations and finding new forms of cooperation. The economic opportunities of our two states can serve as an incentive for more substantial cooperation.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.