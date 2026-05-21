Azerbaijan and UN review co-op and new development prospects at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The current state of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN and prospects for its further development were discussed, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The issues were discussed during the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed as a part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN and prospects for its further development. The parties highlighted our country’s achievements in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the importance of reforms carried out in this area.

As part of the discussions, an exchange of views took place on initiatives being implemented in the areas of economic development, green energy, sustainable urbanism, and regional cooperation. Azerbaijan’s projects aimed at strengthening regional economic ties, expanding transport and logistics capabilities, and implementing the sustainable development agenda were highlighted.