Returning people to native homes is not just a humanitarian issue, Masim Mammadov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Returning displaced residents to their native homes is not only a humanitarian concern but also a key driver of economic and social development, said Masim Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Special Representative in the Lachin region, Trend reports.

Speaking at the “Path from Urbicide to Post-Conflict Reconstruction” event held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion during the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Mammadov emphasized that illegal economic activity in formerly occupied territories has negatively affected the region’s development process.

He noted that despite three decades of challenges, Azerbaijan has consistently prioritized the preservation of its historical and cultural heritage as part of state policy.

“The return of people to their native homes is not only a humanitarian issue, but also an important part of economic and social development. This is especially important for post-conflict areas,” Mammadov said.

He emphasized that reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts remain essential, including rebuilding infrastructure, restoring living conditions, and ensuring long-term stability. He also pointed to ongoing discussions on sustainable urban development, effective governance, and improving citizen well-being.

Mammadov said large-scale infrastructure projects are already underway, including the construction of new settlements and the development of schools, hospitals, and other social facilities.

“The process we are seeing today is not just about building cities. It is also a process of return and rebuilding ties,” he said. “People are reconnecting with their homes, communities and cultural roots.”

He added that Azerbaijan is steadily developing into a modern and sustainable country, creating new opportunities for international cooperation.

Mammadov said global changes are enabling a stronger focus on long-term development alongside immediate post-conflict challenges, describing the ongoing efforts as a step toward a more sustainable future.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.