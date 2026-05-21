Uzbekistan, Afghanistan reach major trade agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. This month as part of a visit to Afghanistan, a closed-door meeting was held between Nozimjon Kholmurodov, Director of the Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Nuriddin Aziz, Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan, Trend reports via agency.

During the meeting, issues related to the development of industrial cooperation between the two countries, increasing trade volumes, and creating new production capacities were discussed.

The parties reached an agreement on the planting, cultivation, and deep processing of Uzbek cotton varieties in the provinces of Afghanistan, as well as on the training of Afghan specialists in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was also paid to the development of sericulture, training the local population in modern technologies, and improving their qualifications. Specific industrial objectives were identified, including the launch of tanneries and leather processing plants, the establishment of cashmere collection points, and the opening of new or modernization of existing garment factories.

Following the meeting, bilateral agreements were reached on opening brand stores and retail outlets for Uzbek enterprises in major provinces of Afghanistan, organizing business visits to Uzbekistan for major importers of light industrial goods in Afghanistan, as well as on holding a major Uzbek-Afghan light industry exhibition in the city of Termez.