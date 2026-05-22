Uzbekistan and France explore deeper economic and social partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan and France discussed the expansion of economic and social cooperation, as well as the development of new joint initiatives, Trend reports via ministry.

The issues were addressed during talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Qo‘chqorov and France’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Walid Fouque.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting new mutually beneficial initiatives across key sectors.

The discussions focused in particular on cooperation in the development of transport infrastructure and public transport systems, as well as the introduction of modern and sustainable transport solutions.

The sides also considered measures to improve municipal infrastructure, including the modernization of water supply systems and wastewater management, as well as the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and improved access to modern medical services.

Environmental initiatives were likewise highlighted, including afforestation projects and the expansion of green spaces.

The parties also exchanged views on attracting advanced technologies and expertise, increasing private sector participation, and effectively utilizing public-private partnership mechanisms.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue their cooperation and further discussions on the proposed initiatives.