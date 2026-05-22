Azerbaijan, Tajikistan conduct active bilateral and int'l cooperation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan continue to actively cooperate both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation plays an important role in developing economic dialogue. Its eighth meeting served as a platform for discussing the current state of cooperation and identifying future steps.

According to him, the parties are considering expanding cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, digital technologies, and the development of small and medium-sized businesses. He described these areas as complementary and promising for a long-term partnership.

Alakbarov also emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation, including agricultural processing, the development of industrial parks, and the potential of free economic zones.

The official paid special attention to Azerbaijan's investment policy, including the development of logistics infrastructure, a free economic zone near the Baku International Seaport, and projects to restore liberated territories, where investors are offered tax breaks and simplified operating conditions.

In conclusion, the deputy minister underscored that Azerbaijan would remain a reliable partner, open to mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation.

The Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum is taking place today in Baku, with representatives from government agencies and the business communities of both countries in attendance. The forum is focusing on prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, and the development of ties between entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel