Aghdam reviving like phoenix after devastation, Azerbaijani official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, which was completely destroyed after the occupation, is rapidly reviving today like a Phoenix from the ashes, and thousands of people have already returned to their homeland as part of the Great Return Program, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan’s Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

According to him, when Aghdam was liberated from occupation, it looked like the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" or "city of ghosts".

"If it's necessary to show what urban destruction looks like, Aghdam is the most vivid example. When the city was liberated, there was almost nothing left here. However, within five years, the face of Aghdam has completely changed. Aghdam is coming back to life like a Phoenix bird born from the ashes and will live longer than the occupiers thought. The Great Return Program is being implemented rapidly. Currently, there are 72 settlements in Aghdam district, 60 in Fuzuli, and 83 in Khojavand," Huseynov noted.

He said that 11 residential neighborhoods have already been established, 25,000 apartments, and 18,864 individual residential houses have been built in the three districts.

The special representative emphasized that large-scale infrastructure projects are also being implemented in the region. Thus, 16 highways with a total length of 593.7 kilometers have been commissioned, the Barda-Aghdam railway line has been laid, railway and bus station complexes have been created, and an international airport has been built.

Huseynov emphasized that currently 13,700 people live in the three districts, including 7,000 people in Aghdam, and a total of 6,700 people in Fuzuli and Khojavand.

"This shows that people are returning to their homeland. They are living in new homes, working, and becoming productive members of society.

The reconstruction process is carried out in accordance with the principles of sustainability. Residential buildings are equipped with solar panels, alternative energy sources are used for street lighting, and centralized heating systems are installed to increase energy efficiency," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.