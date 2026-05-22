Kazakhstan air, road transport show steady growth in Jan-Apr 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Kazakhstan’s air transport sector carried 4.5 million passengers in January–April 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan showed that the figure increased by 2.7% compared to the same period of 2025. Passenger turnover by air reached 9.5 billion passenger-kilometers, up 9.1% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s road and urban electric transport sector also demonstrated steady growth in January–April 2026. Compared to the same period of 2025, freight transportation increased by 15.5%, while road cargo turnover rose by 8.2%. Passenger transportation grew by 8.9%, with passenger turnover up 3.5%.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s transport sector carried 309.6 million tons of cargo in January–April 2026, up 3.7% year-on-year, while passenger transportation totaled 661.2 million people, increasing by 8.7%.