President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish the Government and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan even more rapid development and prosperity.

I express my highest respect and consideration to Your Excellency," the letter reads.

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