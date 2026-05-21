President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I wish the Government and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan even more rapid development and prosperity.
I express my highest respect and consideration to Your Excellency," the letter reads.
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