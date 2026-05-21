Seventh EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On 20 May, Azerbaijan and the European Union held the seventh meeting of their Security Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

The participants held a constructive exchange on the current state of EU-Azerbaijan relations and on foreign and security policy issues of mutual interest. They welcomed the recent intensification of high-level contacts, including the visits of President of the European Council António Costa and the High-Representative / Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas to Azerbaijan and their meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, and reaffirmed their shared interest in further developing bilateral relations.

The parties noted the importance of ongoing discussions on renewed Partnership Priorities and on a new bilateral agreement. They also underlined the importance of maintaining regular dialogue under the existing EU-Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The participants discussed regional and international developments, including on geopolitical developments and foreign policy, connectivity, energy security and the Middle Corridor / Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. The EU acknowledged Azerbaijan’s role as an important partner for regional connectivity and energy diversification, while underlining the importance of sustainable, economically viable and rules-based cooperation.

The EU reiterated its support for humanitarian demining efforts in Azerbaijan and welcomed continued cooperation in this area. In the context of their visit, on 19 May, the EU delegation visited the Garabagh and East Zangezur Economic regions, including Aghdam district where it observed the demining efforts carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities.

The participants further exchanged views on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process. The EU welcomed the progress achieved in recent months, including confidence-building steps and growing contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and encouraged continued dialogue and practical engagement in support of a sustainable and lasting peace.

The parties agreed to expand the format and rename it as the EU-Azerbaijan Political and Security Dialogue, reflecting the growing breadth and strategic importance of the bilateral relationship.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service.