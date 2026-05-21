Kazakhstan, S&P Global agree on analytical partnership for oil and gas sector

​ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan aims to expand its information-analytical partnership with S&P Global, focusing on macroeconomic forecasting in the oil and gas sector and the expert assessment of global investment trends, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

​The framework for deeper analytical cooperation was reviewed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and an S&P Global delegation led by Matthew Sagers, Vice President for Eurasian Energy.

​The discussions focused on the transformation of global trade flows, price volatility across commodity markets, and the long-term prospects of the global energy transition. Akkenzhenov emphasized that hydrocarbons will remain the foundation of global energy security for years to come, reiterating Kazakhstan's focus on securing upstream investments while pursuing a gradual, calculated decarbonization of the national economy.

​Furthermore, the parties highly praised the outcomes of the CERAWeek 2026 energy conference held in Houston (USA), highlighting the bilateral talks previously conducted on the sidelines of the forum between the Kazakh delegation and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin.