Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit Urban Expo exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. On May 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, visited the Urban Expo exhibition, which is held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with projects and innovative urban development solutions presented in national pavilions and stands of Azerbaijan, as well as various countries around the world.

They met with visitors and participants of the exhibition and took photos as a souvenir.

Они встретились с посетителями и участниками выставки и сделали фото на память.