President of Uzbekistan unveils new Hajj, charity initiatives ahead of Eid al-Adha

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced new Hajj and charitable initiatives ahead of Eid al-Adha, including state-funded pilgrimages for vulnerable citizens and the expansion of social support programs across Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The issues were discussed during a telephone conversation between President Mirziyoyev and Mufti Sheikh Nuriddin Holiknazar, chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, Mirziyoyev conveyed Eid greetings to Uzbek pilgrims in Mecca and expressed hope that their prayers for peace, stability, and national prosperity would be accepted.

According to the statement, more than 15,000 Uzbek citizens participate in the Hajj pilgrimage annually. For the first time this year, the government financed Hajj trips for 100 citizens, including labor veterans, low-income individuals, mahalla activists, and senior citizens.

The president also inquired about the health and living conditions of Uzbek pilgrims, as well as the organization of pilgrimage services in Mecca and Medina. Holiknazar stated that all necessary conditions had been provided for the pilgrims and that organizational efforts were being conducted at a high standard.

The parties additionally discussed ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan’s religious and educational sectors, including projects such as the Imam Bukhari and Burhoniddin Margilani memorial complexes and the Center for Islamic Civilization, which authorities describe as initiatives aimed at promoting the country’s Islamic heritage.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Mirziyoyev signed a resolution concerning nationwide holiday celebrations and charitable programs. According to the government, additional funding will be allocated to support vulnerable groups, finance complex surgeries for more than 10,000 children, provide treatment for approximately 2,000 individuals with serious illnesses, and improve mosques and cemeteries.

Mirziyoyev also expressed confidence that returning pilgrims would contribute to promoting the values of what he described as “enlightened Islam,” social cohesion, and spiritual education, particularly among young people.