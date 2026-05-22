Azerbaijan Railways registers over 1,000 ticket sales for Baku-Tbilisi route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has registered the sale of more than 1,000 international train tickets for the newly reinstated Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger route within a short period following the opening of bookings, Trend reports via ADY.

The railway operator has documented over 400 ticket acquisitions originating from Baku and upward of 500 ticket sales departing from Tbilisi.

Railway management has modified the configuration of the inaugural passenger train scheduled to depart from Baku by adding an extra carriage to expand total passenger capacity.

ADY noted that the intense volume of transaction traffic triggered by high public interest has caused temporary administrative delays and technical processing lags across its digital booking platforms and physical ticket counters.

"We sincerely apologize for these temporary technical difficulties and appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers as our teams manage the high transaction volumes," the state railway agency said in an official statement.

The transnational passenger rail service is scheduled to officially commence operations, with the inaugural train departing from Baku on May 25, followed by the return journey from Tbilisi on May 26.