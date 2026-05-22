Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets Chairperson of Belarus National Assembly Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Chairperson of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, within the framework of the 60th plenary session of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly held in St. Petersburg, Russia, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting emphasized that the relations between our countries, based on the principles of friendship and mutual trust, are developing successfully in all directions. It was pointed out that the sincere relations of the heads of state, high-level mutual visits, and political dialogue have played an important role in the current high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the contribution of legislative bodies to the deepening of relations between our countries and peoples, and noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation continues successfully. Gafarova recalled the visit of the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Assembly of Belarus, Igor Sergeyenko, to Azerbaijan a few days ago and the meeting between the parties, as well as her own visits to Belarus, as well as Natalya Kochanova's visits to Baku. She said that the visits of parliamentary leaders and MPs serve to further strengthen cooperation between legislative bodies.

Moreover, it was highlighted that, alongside effective bilateral activities, the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Belarus also actively cooperate in international parliamentary organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the CIS Parliamentary Assembly, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

Kochanova emphasized that relations between our countries in economic, trade, cultural, and other areas are developing dynamically, and noted that inter-parliamentary relations contribute to the further expansion of this cooperation.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.