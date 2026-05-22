WUF13 hosts discussions on new cities in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. As part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a panel discussion is being held on the topic "New Capitals and New Cities of Central Asia. Water-Sensitive Urban Planning and Housing for Climate Resilience," Trend reports.

During the session, participants will discuss how developing capitals and newly planned cities, such as Astana (Kazakhstan), New Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the city of Alatau (Kazakhstan), Arkdag and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), the Altai residential complex in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and New Karakorum (Mongolia), are incorporating the principles of water-efficient urban planning into master plans, housing strategies, infrastructure systems, and management systems.

Particular attention is being paid to innovative planning approaches, nature-based solutions, sustainable housing typologies, and decentralized water supply systems.

Experts will also present policy tools that place water security and climate-resilient solutions at the core of expanding housing supply, while promoting inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Through comparative case studies and practical insights, this session positions Central Asia as an emerging hub of best practices in water-efficient urban planning for arid and climate-vulnerable regions. The session aims to develop practical policy recommendations relevant to cities worldwide facing similar water and climate constraints, as well as to promote international knowledge exchange and South-South cooperation.

The session aims to foster dialogue among urban planners, developers, and international organizations on how water-sensitive urban planning can accelerate the construction of adequate housing and support a climate-resilient future for cities.

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women’s and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum was marked by the first-ever Leaders’ Summit. On this day, high-level discussions were held on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban sustainability. Also, as part of WUF13, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated, presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 was also marked by an extensive program of events. Discussions on this day covered topics such as the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, “green” urbanization, social equality, and sustainable transportation.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city agreement between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured an extensive program of events dedicated to the themes of urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable management.

On the fifth day of the forum, discussions continued on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, “green” urbanization, and social equality.

One of the key events of the Cities Forum of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Forum on Smart Cities Resilient to Climate Change.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The WUF13 Forum, dedicated to the theme “"Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities", brought together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development. More than 40,000 people from 182 countries registered to participate in the forum.

Will be updated