UN-Habitat praises Azerbaijan’s hosting of WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Rossbach made the remarks during the forum’s official closing press conference in Baku. She praised the level of hospitality, organization, and leadership demonstrated throughout the week, describing WUF13 as “a truly global gathering at a critical moment for the future of cities.”

Rossbach said more than 57,000 participants from over 176 countries took part in the forum, including more than 3,000 online attendees. She added that women and girls accounted for 55 percent of participants.

According to UN-Habitat, the forum brought together 11 heads of state, nine high-level guests, 88 ministers, 76 deputy ministers, and 130 mayors. A total of 579 sessions were held during the event.

The Urban Expo featured 260 exhibitors, innovators, and solution partners, while attracting more than 74,000 visitors. Rossbach also noted that 865 media representatives covered the forum throughout the week.

The final day of WUF13, jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, includes roundtable discussions focused on the role of indigenous peoples and women in urban development.

Later in the day, organizers are scheduled to hold the official closing ceremony, present the symbolic baton to the host city of WUF14, and lower the WUF13 flag.

Participants are also expected to summarize the outcomes of discussions held over the past five days and outline future areas of cooperation in urban planning, housing policy, and sustainable development.

Throughout the forum, delegates discussed key global issues including the housing crisis, climate resilience, inclusive urban development, artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, and social equality.

WUF13, held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements,” concludes on May 22 after bringing together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation on sustainable urban development.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.