Uzbekistan, Webster University boost financial sector research

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan’s Central Bank and Webster University in Tashkent have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and the financial sector, Trend reports citing Uzbek Central Bank.

The agreement aims to integrate academic expertise with practical experience, facilitate research in the banking and financial sector, and enhance knowledge exchange.

The partnership is also expected to support applied studies in finance and contribute to the training of qualified professionals for the country's banking system.