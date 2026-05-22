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New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 May 2026 15:14 (UTC +04:00)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, May 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 65 people (17 families) have been relocated to the city.

Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The key presentation ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials.

New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)

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