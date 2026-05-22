Azerbaijan brings urbanism to global agenda forefront - UN Deputy Secretary-General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan has brought urbanism to the forefront of the global agenda, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said at the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the unparalleled hospitality and leadership they demonstrated in hosting the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku," she noted.

According to her, the country has brought urbanism to the forefront of the global agenda with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

"Everywhere in Azerbaijan, we are witnessing a process of reconstruction, development, reintegration of communities, restoration of infrastructure, and peace. At the same time, territories are becoming engines of cultural vitality, social solidarity, and economic development, and in Baku, one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world, we have seen an example of renewal and resilience. At a time when climate change and urbanization pressures are having increasingly rapid and powerful impacts around the world, Baku is the most appropriate place for this week's discussions," she noted.