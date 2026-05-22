Azerbaijan announces free baggage allowance on Baku-Tbilisi train

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. It will be possible to carry 1 piece of luggage weighing no more than 23 kg (30 kg in the Luxury class) for free in Comfort and Comfort+ classes on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to the company, there is no charge for small hand luggage either.

"The items that can be carried free of charge include a folding stroller. Passengers who fully book the Comfort+ compartment can also carry their strollers in an open position," the company said.

The transnational passenger rail service is scheduled to officially commence operations, with the inaugural train departing from Baku on May 25, followed by the return journey from Tbilisi on May 26.